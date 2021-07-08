checkAd

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 20:48  |  28   |   |   

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2021, BAB had revenues of $749,000 and net income of $87,000, or $0.01 per share earnings, versus revenues of $352,000 and a net loss of $72,000, or a $0.01 per share loss, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, license fees and other revenue all increased for the second quarter 2021, primarily because of state restrictions being lifted relating to COVID-19 for restaurants and more on-line, curb-side and delivery options instituted by franchisees in late 2020 and 2021 compared to initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred in the second quarter 2020. Marketing fund revenue increased not only because of increased sales in 2021, but also because in April and May of 2020 marketing fees were waived to assist franchise locations during the initial COVID-19 impact.

For the six months ended May 31, 2021, revenues were $1,472,000 and net income was $420,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $1,048,000 and a net loss of $28,000, or $0.00 (zero) per share for the same period in 2020. Net income in 2021 includes $228,155 of non-taxable loan forgiveness from the Payroll Protection Program loan enacted under the CARES Act in 2020. The loan was forgiven in the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, were $627,000, versus $423,000, in 2020. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to the increase in marketing fund expenses of $203,000 because of the reduced spending in 2020. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2021 were $1,213,000 versus $1,061,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2020 with marketing expenses increasing $177,000 because of the reduced spending related to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, SweetDuet frozen yogurt and Brewster’s Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                       
                       
  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  05/31/21   05/31/20   % Change   05/31/21   05/31/20   % Change
                       
REVENUES                      
                       
Royalty fees from franchised stores $420,726     $238,491     76.4%   $767,386     $625,830     22.6%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 9,172     3,874     136.8%   26,011     7,524     245.7%
Licensing fees and other income 68,435     62,424     9.6%   226,365     139,598     62.2%
Marketing Fund Revenue 250,486     47,031     432.6%   451,962     274,552     64.6%
Total Revenue 748,819     351,820     112.8%   1,471,724     1,047,504     40.5%
                       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
                       
Selling, general and administrative 375,046     375,672     -0.2%   758,294     785,005     -3.4%
Depreciation and amortization 1,119     774     44.6%   2,333     1,514     54.1%
Marketing Fund Expenses 250,486     47,031     432.6%   451,962     274,552     64.6%
Total Expense 626,651     423,477     48.0%   1,212,589     1,061,071     14.3%
                       
Income from operations 122,168     (71,657 )   -270.5%   259,135     (13,567 )   N/M
Interest expense -     -     -   -     -     -
Interest/other income 111     97     14.4%   234     201     16.4%
Loan Forgiveness -     -         228,155     -     N/M
Income taxes (35,500 )   -     N/M   (67,500 )   (15,000 )   350.0%
                       
NET INCOME $86,779     ($71,560 )   -221.3%   $420,024     ($28,366 )   N/M
                       
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $0.01     ($0.01 )   N/M   $0.06     ($0.00 )   N/M
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508     7,263,508         7,263,508     7,263,508      


Contact: BAB, Inc.
  Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
  Fax: (847) 405-8140
  www.babcorp.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2021 DEERFIELD, Ill., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021. For the quarter ended May 31, 2021, BAB had revenues of $749,000 and net income of $87,000, or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus