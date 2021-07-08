checkAd

Accenture and Avanade Named Microsoft 2021 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for 16th Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 20:59  |   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16th time. The companies have been recognized with a total of nine awards in 2021 for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005219/en/

Accenture and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16th time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16th time. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to being named the 2021 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year, Accenture and Avanade have also been named:

  • Automotive Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year
  • Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance Partner of the Year
  • Employee Experience Partner of the Year
  • SAP on Azure Partner of the Year
  • Canada Country Partner of the Year
  • Ireland Country Partner of the Year

“We are thrilled be recognized again as the Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year, which underscores our ongoing commitment to helping clients radically improve agility, come up with new business models and reach their customers in new ways with Microsoft technology,” said Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group Lead. “The powerful combination of Accenture's industry and technology experience, Avanade’s executional rigor to embed industry, innovation and insight into the very heart of business, and Microsoft’s trusted enterprise platform enable us to accelerate the path to value for clients.”

Accenture and Avanade were also named finalists in seven categories, including: Digital Transformation SI; Dynamics 365 Sales; Energy; Manufacturing; Media and Communications; Migration to Azure; and Nonprofit.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named Global Alliance Partner of the Year for a record 16th time,” said Pam Maynard, chief executive officer of Avanade. “These awards are testament to our unique long-standing relationship and solidify our position as the market leader – through our unrivalled breadth and depth of Microsoft capabilities and our deep industry insights – enabling us to make a genuine human impact for our clients, their employees and their customers.”

“Our decades long alliance with Accenture and Avanade is stronger than ever, and we continue to build on our collaboration to help customers overcome extraordinary disruption and lead their industries into the future,” said Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “These awards recognize the tremendous value that we are delivering together.”

Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000 Microsoft projects for more than 12,000 clients across over 20 industries around the world. The companies have been named Microsoft Alliance Partner of the Year 16 times, more than any other partner.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 44,000 professionals in 25 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture and Avanade Named Microsoft 2021 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for 16th Time Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade have been named the 2021 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for the 16th time. The companies have been recognized with a total of nine awards in 2021 for demonstrating excellence in innovation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Nell’Armonia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
29.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for ServiceNow Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21