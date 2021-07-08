NICE Selected as the Financial Services Finalist in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Program

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it has been selected as the financial services finalist in the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Program. NICE was chosen from among a global field of 4,400 top Microsoft partners for its innovation and excellence in delivering digital transformation solutions for financial services firms based on Microsoft technology.

“As more financial services firms turn to Microsoft Teams and Azure to digitally transform customer experiences and business operations, they still need to be mindful of global regulations around capturing these interactions,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “As one of the first companies to offer a certified capture solution for Microsoft Teams, hosted in Microsoft Azure, NICE addresses this challenge. NICE is providing financial services firms with a framework for digital transformation success, enabling firms to communicate and collaborate with customers in new ways and deliver exceptional experiences in a compliant manner. As a leader in the financial services arena, we are honored to have been selected from among thousands of nominations for this prestigious award, and look forward to working with Microsoft on new innovations in the future.”