NICE Selected as the Financial Services Finalist in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Program

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it has been selected as the financial services finalist in the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Program. NICE was chosen from among a global field of 4,400 top Microsoft partners for its innovation and excellence in delivering digital transformation solutions for financial services firms based on Microsoft technology.

“As more financial services firms turn to Microsoft Teams and Azure to digitally transform customer experiences and business operations, they still need to be mindful of global regulations around capturing these interactions,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “As one of the first companies to offer a certified capture solution for Microsoft Teams, hosted in Microsoft Azure, NICE addresses this challenge. NICE is providing financial services firms with a framework for digital transformation success, enabling firms to communicate and collaborate with customers in new ways and deliver exceptional experiences in a compliant manner. As a leader in the financial services arena, we are honored to have been selected from among thousands of nominations for this prestigious award, and look forward to working with Microsoft on new innovations in the future.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding successes and innovations by partners in over 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and social impact. Award recipients are selected in a variety of categories based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

