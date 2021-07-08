Rubicon Organics Co-Founds Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. With Fellow Industry Leaders to Foster Sustainable, Responsible Cannabis Industry in the Province

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, British Columbia (“B.C.”) leading cannabis producers Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”), Pure Sunfarms, and Tantalus Labs announced the creation of Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. (“CCBC”). CCBC is a non-profit industry association dedicated to advocating for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry and advancing a favourable social, economic, and business environment for cannabis cultivation in B.C.

Industry-led coalition aims to raise awareness about key issues on behalf of licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and to address policymakers with a unified voice

As the first cannabis cultivators’ association focused on licensed growers of all sizes in B.C., CCBC will work with policy makers to promote the economic well-being of the cannabis industry and contribute to policy-making, advance industry-wide cultivation issues on behalf of all licensed cannabis growers in B.C., and be a source of expertise in cannabis cultivation.

The organization’s vision is to shift the paradigm surrounding cannabis to policies built upon supporting cannabis as an emerging economic driver and agricultural commodity, and advance B.C. as a world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

“Cannabis cultivated in B.C. has long been world-renowned for its world-class quality. CCBC will be instrumental to promoting BC cultivated cannabis for its unique terroir, as winemakers have done in various regions around the world for decades. CCBC will create a much stronger collective voice to ensure that cannabis producers in B.C. are well represented in the agricultural community and that they are set up to succeed as global cannabis markets open up,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

“B.C. has a thriving and fast-growing legal cannabis industry. Now is the time for B.C. producers to come together as a unified voice to provide leadership on important cultivation and production issues across the province and Canada. We look forward to working closely with governments at all levels, as well as like-minded organizations,” said Pure Sunfarms CEO Mandesh Dosanjh.

“Tantalus aspires to honour the historic cultural heritage of B.C. cannabis. Every community across our province should have the opportunity to promote their local cannabis cultivators with pride and transparency and I am proud to stand with the other founders of the CCBC in serving that bright future,” said Dan Sutton, CEO at Tantalus Labs.