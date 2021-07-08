checkAd

Rubicon Organics Co-Founds Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. With Fellow Industry Leaders to Foster Sustainable, Responsible Cannabis Industry in the Province

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 21:00  |  45   |   |   

Industry-led coalition aims to raise awareness about key issues on behalf of licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and to address policymakers with a unified voice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, British Columbia (“B.C.”) leading cannabis producers Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”), Pure Sunfarms, and Tantalus Labs announced the creation of Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. (“CCBC”). CCBC is a non-profit industry association dedicated to advocating for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry and advancing a favourable social, economic, and business environment for cannabis cultivation in B.C.

As the first cannabis cultivators’ association focused on licensed growers of all sizes in B.C., CCBC will work with policy makers to promote the economic well-being of the cannabis industry and contribute to policy-making, advance industry-wide cultivation issues on behalf of all licensed cannabis growers in B.C., and be a source of expertise in cannabis cultivation.

The organization’s vision is to shift the paradigm surrounding cannabis to policies built upon supporting cannabis as an emerging economic driver and agricultural commodity, and advance B.C. as a world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

“Cannabis cultivated in B.C. has long been world-renowned for its world-class quality. CCBC will be instrumental to promoting BC cultivated cannabis for its unique terroir, as winemakers have done in various regions around the world for decades. CCBC will create a much stronger collective voice to ensure that cannabis producers in B.C. are well represented in the agricultural community and that they are set up to succeed as global cannabis markets open up,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

“B.C. has a thriving and fast-growing legal cannabis industry. Now is the time for B.C. producers to come together as a unified voice to provide leadership on important cultivation and production issues across the province and Canada. We look forward to working closely with governments at all levels, as well as like-minded organizations,” said Pure Sunfarms CEO Mandesh Dosanjh. 

“Tantalus aspires to honour the historic cultural heritage of B.C. cannabis. Every community across our province should have the opportunity to promote their local cannabis cultivators with pride and transparency and I am proud to stand with the other founders of the CCBC in serving that bright future,” said Dan Sutton, CEO at Tantalus Labs.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rubicon Organics Co-Founds Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. With Fellow Industry Leaders to Foster Sustainable, Responsible Cannabis Industry in the Province Industry-led coalition aims to raise awareness about key issues on behalf of licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and to address policymakers with a unified voiceVANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, British …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus