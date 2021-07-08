Quisitive Recognized as the Winner of 2021 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year Award

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in a variety of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations over 100 countries worldwide. Quisitive was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the healthcare sector.

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS ), today announced it has won the 2021 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year Award. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Additionally, the Company was recognized as a finalist for The Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year Award.

Quisitive was selected as the award winner as a result of its MazikCare healthcare solutions’ considerable impact on and value in the healthcare industry. MazikCare is a set of healthcare-ready business solutions that enhances end-to-end business operations across the care continuum. In particular, the MazikCare application was recognized for Vaccine Flow, a COVID-19 solution that could be implemented in under a week, which over the course of the last 18 months, facilitated the delivery of over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“We develop technology with the mantra to enrich the human experience through innovation, so it’s incredibly exciting to see our impact recognized in healthcare and community response,” said Sid Siddiqui, Quisitive Vice President of Business Applications, formerly President of Mazik Global. “It demonstrates the power of technology to improve population health in our communities, and it shows how the recent acquisition of Mazik Global brings value to Quisitive through our robust relationships with Microsoft and our HealthCare industry tested intellectual property.”

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart added: “We are honored and proud to receive the Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year Award in recognition of the outstanding achievements of our MazikCare product. This award is further validation of the synergies and value gained in our recent acquisition of Mazik Global which brought outstanding IP, expertise in Microsoft Dynamics, and experience in healthcare to the Quisitive portfolio. We remain excited about the momentum that MazikCare and this award recognition brings to Quisitive and our continued focus on serving the healthcare industry.”

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

