checkAd

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 21:07  |  19   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (25.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share (20.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2021.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact: Shane O’Connor
Executive Vice President & CFO





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends WILMINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (25.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share (20.0 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus