The British Chose Mobile Betting in 2020 - Behaviour Survey + Infographics by Nostrabet

Summing Up the UKGC 2020 Gambling Behaviour Survey

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Nostrabet revealed a new, interesting survey about mobile betting and users' behaviour. The online gambling world is alive, vibrant and evolving every year. Progressing hand in hand with technology and entertainment industries, it demands close observation. Accordingly, the Gambling Commission does quarterly online surveys to evaluate online gambling behaviour in the UK. The latest survey, conducted by Yonder Consulting and presented by Nostrabet, reveals interesting data collected during March, June, September, and December 2020. The research was conducted on a nationally representative sample of approximately 8,000 adult Brits (aged 18+). One of the main highlights of the survey is the indication that the most popular way to access online gambling is through mobile phones. Interestingly enough, the majority of online gambling sessions still take place at home. Merely one in five gamblers takes their gambling adventures outside the house.

Covid-19 Restrictions Amping Up the Online Gambling Industry

The arrival of the pandemic made a significant impact on our daily lives. Due to imposed restrictions, gamblers saw a notable reduction in their land-based gambling opportunities. The impact of Covid-19 on the gambling market and consumers is still being observed. However, it makes perfect sense to see a shift in trends in favour of online gambling possibilities. Of course, there is no way of knowing if the results would be the same for 2020 if there weren't a pandemic involved. However, previous statistics did track an increase in online gambling participation in the last several years. According to the findings by the UKGC from five years ago, around 17% of adults gambled online in the past four weeks. In 2020, that percentage went up to 24%, which translates to almost one in four adults. With that in mind, it is safe to say that Covid-19 influenced the way people gamble. They not only work from home, but they also gamble from home.