checkAd

The British Chose Mobile Betting in 2020 - Behaviour Survey + Infographics by Nostrabet

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 21:30  |  38   |   |   

Summing Up the UKGC 2020 Gambling Behaviour Survey

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Nostrabet revealed a new, interesting survey about mobile betting and users' behaviour. The online gambling world is alive, vibrant and evolving every year. Progressing hand in hand with technology and entertainment industries, it demands close observation. Accordingly, the Gambling Commission does quarterly online surveys to evaluate online gambling behaviour in the UK. The latest survey, conducted by Yonder Consulting and presented by Nostrabet, reveals interesting data collected during March, June, September, and December 2020. The research was conducted on a nationally representative sample of approximately 8,000 adult Brits (aged 18+). One of the main highlights of the survey is the indication that the most popular way to access online gambling is through mobile phones. Interestingly enough, the majority of online gambling sessions still take place at home. Merely one in five gamblers takes their gambling adventures outside the house.

Covid-19 Restrictions Amping Up the Online Gambling Industry

The arrival of the pandemic made a significant impact on our daily lives. Due to imposed restrictions, gamblers saw a notable reduction in their land-based gambling opportunities. The impact of Covid-19 on the gambling market and consumers is still being observed. However, it makes perfect sense to see a shift in trends in favour of online gambling possibilities. Of course, there is no way of knowing if the results would be the same for 2020 if there weren't a pandemic involved. However, previous statistics did track an increase in online gambling participation in the last several years. According to the findings by the UKGC from five years ago, around 17% of adults gambled online in the past four weeks. In 2020, that percentage went up to 24%, which translates to almost one in four adults. With that in mind, it is safe to say that Covid-19 influenced the way people gamble. They not only work from home, but they also gamble from home.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The British Chose Mobile Betting in 2020 - Behaviour Survey + Infographics by Nostrabet Summing Up the UKGC 2020 Gambling Behaviour Survey LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The experts at Nostrabet revealed a new, interesting survey about mobile betting and users' behaviour. The online gambling world is alive, vibrant and evolving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Prime Technology Services and Predict Ecology announce partnership to develop blockchain ...
Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone Ranked Network Operator Leaders ...
New IREX study captures effect of pandemic on media and information in Europe and Eurasia
Coinlife Users Can Now Trade on Solana
CAE and Volocopter Partner to Create the Global Air Taxi Pilot Workforce of Tomorrow
Video Laryngoscope Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 18.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Sustainability Concerns to Drive Sales of Packaging Coatings at 6% through 2031: Fact.MR Study
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area