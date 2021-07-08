Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ("LightPath," the "Company, "or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded …

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ("LightPath," the "Company, "or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million which is a 50% increase over the prior contract. The supply agreement is for two types of glass aspheres which enable a global industrial engineering company to manufacture precision measurement and motion control devices across a diverse range of industries including additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

"We are pleased to announce this major contract renewal today as it continues to demonstrate LightPath's ability to supply quality optical products enhanced by our innovative processes at high volumes for demanding applications." stated Rob Myers, Product Line Manager at LightPath. We are seeing strong interest in many of our product lines as the LightPath brand continues to strengthen globally."