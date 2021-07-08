Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ("LightPath," the "Company, "or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million which is a 50% increase over the prior contract. The supply agreement is for two types of glass aspheres which enable a global industrial engineering company to manufacture precision measurement and motion control devices across a diverse range of industries including additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and healthcare.
"We are pleased to announce this major contract renewal today as it continues to demonstrate LightPath's ability to supply quality optical products enhanced by our innovative processes at high volumes for demanding applications." stated Rob Myers, Product Line Manager at LightPath. We are seeing strong interest in many of our product lines as the LightPath brand continues to strengthen globally."
Please contact Rob Myers at rmyers@lightpath.com or +1-407-382-4003 x333 for more information.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.
LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.
