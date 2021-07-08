checkAd

AVEO Oncology to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for Relapsed or Refractory Renal Cell Carcinoma

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial and clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focusing on FOTIVDA (tivozanib), AVEO’s oral, once-daily, differentiated vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies, on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Thomas Hutson, D.O., Pharm.D. (Baylor University Medical Center) and Brian Rini, M.D. (Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center) who will discuss the evolving RCC treatment landscape as well as the results of the Phase 3 TIVO-3 study of FOTIVDA and its potential role in the treatment of RCC patients who have received two or more prior systemic therapies. This presentation will be followed by a discussion with Laurence Albigès, M.D., Ph.D. (Gustave Roussy Institute) who will review the TiNivo study results and the planned Phase 3 TiNivo-2 study design. Drs. Hutson, Rini and Albigès will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

AVEO's management team will provide a brief company overview and discuss the market opportunity and launch strategy for FOTIVDA. AVEO received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FOTIVDA in March 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA recently surpassed 300 total commercial prescriptions since its March 22, 2021 launch.

A live webcast of the webinar can be accessed by the public by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.aveooncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

TIVO-3 is a Phase 3 study that enrolled patients with metastatic RCC whose disease progressed on two or more prior systemic regimens.

The randomized, open-label, controlled TiNivo-2 Phase 3 trial of FOTIVDA in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) is expected to enroll approximately 326 patients with advanced RCC who have progressed following prior immunotherapy treatment.

About FOTIVDA (tivozanib)

FOTIVDA (tivozanib) is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. AVEO received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FOTIVDA on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the territory of its partner EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. FOTIVDA has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models.1 FOTIVDA was discovered by Kyowa Kirin.

