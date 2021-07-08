Cirrus Logic Announces Agreement to Acquire Lion Semiconductor

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.

“The acquisition of Lion Semiconductor adds further momentum to our strategy of applying our mixed-signal expertise to new markets and driving growth through innovation in areas such as power,” said Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth. “Lion’s proprietary fast-charging products and robust intellectual property portfolio are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming years, strengthen the company’s position to pursue exciting new opportunities and significantly expand our addressable market.”