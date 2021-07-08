checkAd

Flushing Financial Corporation Provides an Update on PPP Forgiveness

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:00  |  29   |   |   

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), is providing an update on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity for the second quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, $69 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA. We also recognized total net fees, which includes normal amortization and forgiven activity, of $1.2 million on the PPP portfolio. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $197 million in PPP loans, of which approximately $22 million are in the process of forgiveness. Over the course of the program, the Company has originated and acquired $310 million of loans with forgiveness totaling $113 million. The SBA can take up to 90 days to forgive PPP loans. Additional details will be provided with the second quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and on the earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET).

Conference Call Details

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210728.html
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Access Code: 10151629

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flushing Financial Corporation Provides an Update on PPP Forgiveness UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), is providing an update on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus