Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar Therapeutics, will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 taking place virtually from July 14-15, 2021. See below for more details.



Presentation Format: Fireside chat Date: July 15, 2021 Time: 3:00 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair59/lrmr/1958264

A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Larimar website: https://investors.larimartx.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Larimar Therapeutics



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

