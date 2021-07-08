Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, on August 5, 2021, to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248

Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029

Please reference Conference ID: 4579345

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com and will be available until August 12.

