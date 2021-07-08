Seacoast Expands its Commercial Banking Leadership Team

James Norton, Chris Rolle, and Robert Hursh join Seacoast’s commercial banking leadership team in the Tampa-St. Petersburg MSA

STUART, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks based in Florida, today announced the continued expansion of its commercial banking leadership team. The bank is adding James Norton as executive vice president and commercial real estate executive, Chris Rolle as president of the West Florida region, and Robert Hursh as market president for Pinellas County.



“As Seacoast grows, we continue to expand our leadership team with talented individuals who have diverse backgrounds and market expertise,” said Austen Carroll, executive vice president and chief lending officer of Seacoast Bank. “James, Chris, and Robert each bring strong track records of high performance, and each has a significant following in the banking community in Florida.”