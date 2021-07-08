Alpine Banks of Colorado Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on July 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2021. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on July 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2021. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.