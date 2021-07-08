KushCo Holdings Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue Increases 27% Year-over-Year to $28.3 Million, Driven By Continued Success in Penetrating Top MSOs, LPs, and Leading BrandsCYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), a premier …

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Recent Operational and Financial Highlights

Announced special shareholder meeting date of August 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time to approve transformative merger with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) ("Greenlane"), which is expected to create the leading ancillary cannabis company and house of brands.

Achieved revenue of $28.3 million, or 27% year-over-year growth, in fiscal Q3 2021, driven by increased sales to the Company's top 25 customers, including leading multi-state operators ("MSOs") and licensed producers ("LPs").

Announced dismissal of federal shareholder class action and derivative suit.

Opened new 130,000 square foot West Coast warehouse in Moreno Valley, California, as part of the Company's warehouse consolidation strategy to reap an aggregate of $1.3 million in annual cost savings.

Raised $40 million in equity capital in February 2021, and used a portion of the proceeds to retire senior unsecured term debt.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Net revenue increased 27% from the prior year period to $28.3 million, primarily as a result of an increase in sales to the Company's existing MSO and LP customers, as well as securing new MSO customers, as part of the Company's continued strategy to align with the industry's leading operators.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit was 15%, compared to 11% in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit percentage was due primarily to excess and obsolete (E&O) inventory charges of $2.1 million and prepaid inventory write-offs of $1.0 million in the prior year period, resulting from the Company's introduction of a comprehensive strategic plan to right-size the organization and align it with the industry's leading operators (the "2020 Plan"). The increase was partially offset by a decrease in direct material margins.

On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of certain non-recurring items, gross profit was approximately 20% (see note below regarding "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of this and other non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release), compared to 28% in the prior year period.

SG&A expenses were approximately $9.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by reductions in headcount, bad debt expense, consulting spend, and stock compensation expenses, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's implementation of the 2020 Plan.

On a Non-GAAP basis, Cash SG&A expenses (which exclude non-cash expenses, such as bad debt expense, stock-based compensation, depreciation, and amortization) were approximately $7.1 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was approximately $8.0 million, compared to approximately $13.5 million in the prior year period. Basic loss per share was $0.05 compared to $0.11 in the prior year period.

On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of certain non-recurring charges and gains, net loss for the quarter was $3.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled ($1.1) million compared to approximately ($2.7) million in the prior year period. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher revenue and the aforementioned cost reductions.

Cash was approximately $1.1 million as of May 31, 2021, compared to approximately $35.0 million as of February 28, 2021. The sequential decrease in cash was primarily driven by the Company using a portion of its proceeds from its $40 million equity raise in February 2021 to pay off its $17 million term debt and existing balance on its revolving line of credit. As of May 31, 2021, the Company had $0.7 million of total debt outstanding.

Management Commentary

Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Fiscal Q3 represented another major step forward for KushCo, as we achieved our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth with $28.3 million in revenue, which was up 27% from the prior year period. More importantly, sales to our top 25 customers, which include many of the industry's top MSOs, LPs, and leading brands, was up by more than 60% year-over-year, as we continue to penetrate these customers and secure new ones. Not only are our sales to these customers continuing to grow, but the quality of the customers we are serving is also continuing to improve, putting us in a strong position to capitalize on the industry's next stage of growth-one which we believe will be dominated by the elite operators who have shown successful track records of scaling, acquiring, and integrating.

"Our gross margins for fiscal Q3 continued to reflect the uncontrollable shipping delays we, and other importers of goods, have been experiencing for the past couple of quarters. Even though the situation has somewhat improved since the end of 2020-where there were record-breaking shipments during the holiday season, severe COVID-19-related restrictions at domestic ports, and a global shortage of containers-a significant percentage of all products coming from overseas continue to experience delays, resulting in higher freight costs across the board. In addition, we experienced lower direct material margins on several of our products, as we cycle through higher priced inventory and continue to work with our vendors to obtain more favorable pricing. While we expect these dynamics to persist for the next couple of quarters, we are pleased to have been able to control the variables we can control, including our costs. Cash SG&A for the quarter was $7.1 million, representing one of the lowest levels in recent quarters, as we continue to operate with fiscal prudence amidst an ever-evolving macro landscape.

"Looking ahead, we are excited to move closer toward consummating our merger with Greenlane and creating the industry's leading ancillary cannabis company and house of brands. One of the final milestones left is obtaining the requisite approval from our stockholders to approve the merger. We strongly encourage all stockholders to make their voices heard and vote their shares by following the instructions included in the proxy materials that are being delivered to them. We are thrilled by the prospects of joining forces with Greenlane and generating significant value for our stockholders by creating enhanced financial scale and a platform for profitable growth, capitalizing on significant expected cost savings, cross-selling Greenlane's proprietary owned brands to our customers and vice versa, and uplisting to Nasdaq, among many other benefits we expect to reap from the combined company."

KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 28,319 $ 22,264 $ 87,964 $ 87,369 Cost of goods sold 23,950 19,892 71,415 86,634 Gross profit 4,369 2,372 16,549 735 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,099 12,719 28,853 60,977 Restructuring costs 274 952 568 8,253 Total operating expenses 9,373 13,671 29,421 69,230 Loss from operations (5,004 ) (11,299 ) (12,872 ) (68,495 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 821 (1,160 ) (295 ) 3,435 Change in fair value of equity investment (699 ) (9 ) 1,627 (1,100 ) Interest expense (1,003 ) (1,487 ) (4,107 ) (4,594 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,324 ) - Other income (expense), net (1,936 ) 468 (343 ) 386 Total other income (expense) (2,817 ) (2,188 ) (4,442 ) (1,873 ) Loss before income taxes (7,821 ) (13,487 ) (17,314 ) (70,368 ) Income tax expense (156 ) - (156 ) - Net loss (7,977 ) (13,487 ) (17,470 ) (70,368 ) Net loss per share: Basic net loss per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.64 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 159,381 119,574 140,155 110,440 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 159,381 119,574 140,155 110,440 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation 260 - 260 - Comprehensive loss $ (7,717 ) $ (13,487 ) $ (17,210 ) $ (70,368 )



KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



May 31,

2021 August 31,

2020 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash $ 1,102 $ 10,476 Accounts receivable, net 7,398 9,427 Inventory, net 52,370 28,049 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,339 9,054 Total current assets 76,209 57,006 Goodwill 52,267 52,267 Intangible assets, net 631 1,000 Property and equipment, net 7,883 8,801 Other assets 13,380 8,582 Total Assets $ 150,370 $ 127,656 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,307 $ 4,282 Customer deposits 4,480 3,188 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,236 8,195 Current portion of notes payable - 20,692 Line of credit 663 - Total current liabilities 22,686 36,357 Long-term liabilities: Warrant liability 661 365 Other non-current liabilities 7,045 4,205 Total long-term liabilities 7,706 4,570 Total liabilities 30,392 40,927 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 265,000 shares authorized, 159,381 and 125,708 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively 159 126 Additional paid-in capital 277,677 227,253 Accumulated other comprehensive income 260 - Accumulated deficit (158,118 ) (140,650 ) Total stockholders' equity 119,978 86,729 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 150,370 $ 127,656



KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 28,319 $ 22,264 $ 87,964 $ 87,369 China tariff surcharge (3,008 ) (1,903 ) (8,692 ) (7,532 ) Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 25,311 $ 20,361 $ 79,272 $ 79,837 GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,369 15% $ 2,372 11% 16,549 19% 735 Adjusted for China tariff impact, net 665 276 1,263 (97 ) Restructuring - excess and obsolete inventory - 2,136 - 14,015 Purchase order cancellation charges - 963 - 4,290 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 5,034 20% $ 5,747 28% $ 17,812 22% $ 18,943 GAAP Net loss $ (7,977 ) $ (13,487 ) Adjusted for China tariff impact, net 665 276 1,263 (97 ) Non-recurring litigation and consulting costs 2,169 121 3,053 2,950 Stock-based compensation 1,780 2,985 6,237 11,074 Restructuring costs 274 952 568 8,253 PPP loan forgiveness - - (1,900 ) - Restructuring - excess and obsolete inventory - 2,136 - 14,015 Purchase order cancellation charges - 963 - 4,290 Severance costs - - - 623 FX Loss 60 - 87 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - 1,324 - Lease termination liability release gain - (798 ) - (798 ) Equity investment impairment - 230 - 230 Change in fair value of warrant liability (821 ) 1,160 295 (3,435 ) Change in fair value of equity investment 699 9 (1,627 ) 1,100 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (3,151 ) $ (5,453 ) $ (8,169 ) $ (32,164 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share - basic $ (0.2 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.29 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic 159,381 119,574 140,155 110,440 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 159,381 119,574 140,155 110,440 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (3,151 ) $ (5,453 ) $ (8,169 ) $ (32,164 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 869 1,227 2,564 3,259 Interest Expense 1,003 1,487 4,107 4,594 Income Tax Expense 156 - 156 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,124 ) $ (2,739 ) $ (1,342 ) $ (24,311 )



