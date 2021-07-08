checkAd

Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,437,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 9,420,00 Units ("Units") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$942,000 and 4,500,000 Flow-Through Units ("FTU") at C$0.11 per FTU for gross proceeds of C$495,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing. Each FTU consists of one common share (a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), at $0.14 per common share (which is not a flow-through share) for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing.

The Company has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement.

Universal Copper CEO, Clive Massey commented, "We are extremely pleased to have the continued support of the investment community, and this financing will put us in a strong financial position, allowing us to continue with advancing the Poplar project in the months ahead. The Poplar exhibits significant exploration potential to expand the size of the current Indicated and Inferred resource. We are looking forward to executing and concluding a successful exploration programme in the near future. "

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Units will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures", as such term is defined in the Income tax Act (Canada), related to the Company's mineral exploration properties. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

In connection with the Units offering, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $45,620 in cash and 456,200 finders' warrants to the following eligible persons (the "Finders") on a portion of the funds raised.

  • Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $7,200 and 72,000 warrants
  • EMD Financial Inc.; $12,800 and, 128,000 warrants
  • Ascenta Finance Corp.; $18,540 and 185,400 warrants
  • Golden Capital Consulting Ltd.; $7,080 and 70,800 warrants

All finders' warrants issued have the same terms as the subscribers' warrants. All securities issued are subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring on November 7th, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Universal Copper Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Solitario Zinc Reports That Exploration Work Has Commenced on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Ximen Mining Commences Dimond Drilling Program at Wild Horse Creek Gold Property
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory ...
William Penn Bank Hires Jeannine Cimino as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer
Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July ...
TDG Gold Corp. Reports New NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Confirming Historical Resources at ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21