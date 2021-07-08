Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private …

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share" ) of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" ), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing. Each FTU consists of one common share (a "Flow-Through Share" ) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" ), at $0.14 per common share (which is not a flow-through share) for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") ( TSX-V:UNV ) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,437,000 (the "Private Placement" ) through the issuance of 9,420,00 Units ( "Units" ) at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$942,000 and 4,500,000 Flow-Through Units ( "FTU" ) at C$0.11 per FTU for gross proceeds of C$495,000.

The Company has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement.

Universal Copper CEO, Clive Massey commented, "We are extremely pleased to have the continued support of the investment community, and this financing will put us in a strong financial position, allowing us to continue with advancing the Poplar project in the months ahead. The Poplar exhibits significant exploration potential to expand the size of the current Indicated and Inferred resource. We are looking forward to executing and concluding a successful exploration programme in the near future. "

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Units will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures", as such term is defined in the Income tax Act (Canada), related to the Company's mineral exploration properties. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

In connection with the Units offering, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $45,620 in cash and 456,200 finders' warrants to the following eligible persons (the "Finders") on a portion of the funds raised.

Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $7,200 and 72,000 warrants

EMD Financial Inc.; $12,800 and, 128,000 warrants

Ascenta Finance Corp.; $18,540 and 185,400 warrants

Golden Capital Consulting Ltd.; $7,080 and 70,800 warrants

All finders' warrants issued have the same terms as the subscribers' warrants. All securities issued are subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring on November 7th, 2021.