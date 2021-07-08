NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021 operating results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-342-8591 or 203-518-9713 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ122 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until October 30, 2021.