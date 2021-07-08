NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021 operating results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-342-8591 or 203-518-9713 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ122 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until October 30, 2021.
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
