Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 22, 2021

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, will announce fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call and webcast are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steven L. Brake, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13721213.

The webcast will be available at www.deltaco.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

