Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the second quarter of 2021.

Operating

As of June 30, 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 234 buildings aggregating approximately 13.8 million square feet and 27 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 97.6 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had three properties under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 415,000 square feet:

  • The operating portfolio, excluding three properties under redevelopment, was 97.5% leased at June 30, 2021 to 535 tenants as compared to 96.1% at March 31, 2021 and 96.0% at June 30, 2020.
  • The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.7 million square feet was 97.8% leased at June 30, 2021 as compared to 97.4% at March 31, 2021 and 96.1% at June 30, 2020;
  • The improved land portfolio of 27 parcels totaling approximately 97.6 acres was 98.0% leased at June 30, 2021 as compared to 97.9% at March 31, 2021 and 98.5% at June 30, 2020; and
  • Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.8 million square feet commencing during the second quarter increased approximately 21.1% with a tenant retention ratio of 64.3%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet commencing during the six months ending June 30, 2021 increased approximately 19.7% with a tenant retention ratio of 72.8%.

Investment

During the second quarter of 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation acquired six properties consisting of six buildings containing approximately 136,000 square feet and three improved land parcels of approximately 11.4 acres for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $54.2 million. The second quarter investment activity was as follows:

  • 500 SW 16th Street: One 3.4-acre improved land parcel in Renton, Washington, immediately adjacent to I-405 between State Route 167 (Valley Freeway) and State Route 181 (West Valley Highway). The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant for a purchase price of approximately $7.6 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 1.5%;
  • 2454 Occidental Avenue South: One industrial distribution building containing approximately 19,000 square feet and two flex buildings containing an aggregate of approximately 33,000 square feet on 2.9 acres located in the SoDo District of Seattle, Washington. The property provides 12 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions and parking for 127 cars. The property was acquired 92% leased to five tenants, all of which expire by June 2023, for a purchase price of approximately $16.5 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.6%;
  • 20405 Gramercy Place: One industrial distribution building containing approximately 17,000 square feet on 0.9 acres located west of I-405 between Los Angeles International Airport and the ports of LA and Long Beach in Torrance, California. The property provides one dock-high and four grade-level loading positions and parking for 34 cars. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant on a short-term basis for a purchase price of approximately $6.3 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.7%;
  • 560 East Gish Road: One 2.2-acre improved land parcel in San Jose, California, adjacent to the intersection of I-880 and US 101 and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant for a purchase price of approximately $8.0 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.8%;
  • 21414 68th Avenue South: One industrial distribution building containing approximately 40,000 square feet and one flex building containing approximately 27,000 square feet on 4.4 acres in Kent, Washington in the northern Kent Valley. The property provides eight dock-high and five grade-level loading positions and parking for 105 cars. The property was acquired 100% leased to three tenants for a purchase price of approximately $10.0 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.5%; and
  • 3000 NW 73rd Street: One 5.8-acre improved land parcel in Miami, Florida, approximately three miles from Miami International Airport and six miles from both PortMiami and Downtown Miami. The property is vacant and Terreno Realty Corporation is redeveloping it into two LEED-certified industrial distribution buildings totaling approximately 129,000 square feet with 36 dock-high loading positions, 32’ clear height, and parking for 104 cars. The property was purchased for approximately $5.8 million and the total expected investment is approximately $20.1 million with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.1% and anticipated stabilization in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation had three properties under redevelopment (SoDo Row in Seattle, and NW 73rd and America’s Gateway 5 in Miami) that upon completion will contain approximately 415,000 square feet with a total expected investment of approximately $91.6 million.

