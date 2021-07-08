DoubleVerify to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

DoubleVerify Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: (215) 268-9878

Conference ID: 13721124

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005810/en/