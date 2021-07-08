Veracyte to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Thursday, July 29. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ces2j4at. A webcast replay will be available following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.
The conference call can be accessed as follows:
U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):
(855) 541-0980
International participant dial-in number:
(970) 315-0440
Conference I.D.:
1997209
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005868/en/
