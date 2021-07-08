checkAd

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $2.30 per share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock and Regular Annual Cash Dividend of $0.70 per share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a special cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of $2.30 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $2.30 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. In addition to the Special Dividend, the Board declared a regular annual cash dividend (the “Annual Dividend”) of $0.70 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $0.70 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The aggregate payment for both the Special Dividend and Annual Dividend will be approximately $35.0 million.

The Special Dividend and the Annual Dividend will be paid on August 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the $2.30 per share Special Dividend and the $0.70 per share Annual Dividend,” stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our financial performance in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 has provided us the opportunity to declare the Special Dividend and increase our Annual Dividend by $0.05 per share over last year’s Annual Dividend. These dividends, like our previous dividends, further reinforce our goal of creating long-term stockholder value through the responsible use of cash. Furthermore, these dividends would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all our employees,” Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts and Sunshine Country brand names.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements may be generally identified by the use of forward-looking words and phrases such as “will”, “intends”, “may”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “should” and “expects” and are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the Company’s actual results could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where expressly required to do so by law. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from current expectations are: (i) the risks associated with our vertically integrated model with respect to pecans, peanuts and walnuts; (ii) sales activity for the Company’s products, such as a decline in sales to one or more key customers (of branded products, private label products or otherwise), or to customers generally, in some or all channels, a change in product mix to lower price products, a decline in sales of private brand products or changing consumer preferences including a shift from higher margin products to lower margin products; (iii) changes in the availability and costs of raw materials and the impact of fixed price commitments with customers; (iv) the ability to pass on price increases to customers if commodity costs rise and the potential for a negative impact on demand for, and sales of, our products from price increases; (v) the ability to measure and estimate bulk inventory, fluctuations in the value and quantity of the Company’s nut inventories due to fluctuations in the market prices of nuts and bulk inventory estimation adjustments, respectively; (vi) the Company’s ability to appropriately respond to, or lessen the negative impact of, competitive and pricing pressures including competition in the recipe nut category; (vii) losses associated with product recalls, product contamination, food labeling or other food safety issues, or the potential for lost sales or product liability if customers lose confidence in the safety of the Company’s products or in nuts or nut products in general, or are harmed as a result of using the Company’s products; (viii) the ability of the Company to control expenses, such as transportation, compensation, medical and administrative expenses; (ix) the potential negative impact of government regulations and laws and regulations pertaining to food safety, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act; (x) uncertainty in economic conditions, including the potential for economic downturn, particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; (xi) the timing and occurrence (or nonoccurrence) of other transactions and events which may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; (xii) the adverse effect of labor unrest or disputes, litigation and/or legal settlements, including potential unfavorable outcomes exceeding any amounts accrued; (xiii) losses due to significant disruptions at any of our production or processing facilities or employee unavailability due to illness or quarantine; (xiv) the ability to implement our Strategic Plan, including growing our branded and private brand product sales and expanding into alternative sales channels; (xv) technology disruptions or failures, including disruptions due to employees working remotely; (xvi) the inability to protect the Company’s brand value, intellectual property or avoid intellectual property disputes; (xvii) the Company’s ability to manage successfully the price gap between its private brand products and those of its branded competitors; and (xviii) the ability of the Company to respond to or manage the outbreak of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and the various implications thereof.

Seite 1 von 2
John B Sanfilippo & Son Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $2.30 per share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock and Regular Annual Cash Dividend of $0.70 per share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a special cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of $2.30 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste