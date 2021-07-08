checkAd

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss its financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 270-1533; international callers should dial (412) 317-0797. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the investor relations section of TCPC’s website at http://investors.tcpcapital.com. An archived replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call, through August 11, 2021. For the replay, please visit https://investors.tcpcapital.com/events-and-presentations or dial (877) 344-7529. For international replay, please dial (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference access code 10158358.

ABOUT BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a specialty finance company focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, differentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has significant knowledge and expertise. TCPC’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. For more information, visit www.tcpcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the Company are available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the Company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. The company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

