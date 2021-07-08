checkAd

HNI Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results on:

Thursday, July 29, 2021
 11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
 1-833-522-0258 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 9696837

Assistance is available throughout the
teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request
Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Thursday, July 29, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 – Conference ID: 9696837.

HNI Corporation plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 before the market opens. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/news.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

