Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with MarketWise Before July 20th

Shareholders as of the Close of Business on May 28, 2021 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them

Extraordinary General Meeting of ACND Shareholders to Approve Business Combination with MarketWise to be Held on July 20, 2021

Shareholders Are Encouraged to Vote as Soon as Possible

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACND) (“Ascendant”) reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MarketWise, LLC (“MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 20, 2021, at the offices of White & Case LLP at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020 and virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/ascendantdigital/2021, as further described in Ascendant’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated July 1, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”).

Ascendant’s shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”), are entitled to vote their ordinary shares at the extraordinary general meeting. Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the shareholder holds. As such, all shareholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before July 20, 2021.

Ascendant’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with MarketWise and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, Ascendant’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200, or send a message to ACND.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.