WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its second quarter earnings at the end of business Thursday, July 22, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Friday, July 23, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID # 9377417.



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on July 23, 2021 through August 3, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID # 9377417.