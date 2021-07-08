Aveanna Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) today announced that the company will release its second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to be followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13721328. The replay will be available until August 19, 2021.