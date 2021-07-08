checkAd

AgJunction Announces Final Settlement in Litigation Against Ag Leader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novariant, Inc. (together "AgJunction" or the "Company"), today announced a final settlement of the patent infringement and breach of contract lawsuit the Company filed against Ag Leader Technology Inc. (“Ag Leader”) in November of 2020. The lawsuit alleged that Ag Leader’s new autosteering products infringe three of AgJunction’s patents related to automated machine control. The lawsuit further alleged that Ag Leader breached the long-term supply agreement between the companies.

Under the terms of the settlement, Ag Leader will pay AgJunction a prepaid and ongoing royalty in exchange for a non-exclusive license to its extensive patent portfolio. Specific terms of the settlement are confidential and have not been disclosed.

“We are very pleased to announce the swift settlement of this litigation, which again confirms the strength of our industry leading intellectual property portfolio,” said Bob Barjesteh, AgJunction executive vice president and general counsel. “While we are delighted with this outcome, we continue to remain vigilant while aggressively enforcing our intellectual property rights to protect our products and customers.”

Commenting on the final settlement, AgJunction President and CEO, M. Brett McMickell said, “We are pleased that we reached a final settlement with Ag Leader. Our agreement protects our customers and provides a favorable outcome for our shareholders.”

In accordance with the settlement agreement, the parties will submit a joint stipulation of dismissal requesting that the United States District Court for the District of Arizona dismiss with prejudice all claims pending, concluding the litigation by AgJunction against Ag Leader.

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

