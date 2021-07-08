checkAd

Mondelēz International to Report Q2 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-800-322-9079 from the United States and 1-973-582-2717 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until July 29, 2021 by calling 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is 5991139. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site. The company will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Jessica Vogl (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)  
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454  
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com  




