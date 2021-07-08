checkAd

Rapid7 to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4

BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 with access code 5589334 and will be available until August 11, 2021. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Press contact:
Caitlin Doherty
Senior Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240





