OPKO Health to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held virtually July 13-14, 2021. Management will be interviewed in a fireside chat format on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and will also be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be archived in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and will be available here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

