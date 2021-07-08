Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 30, 2021. Due to the significant impact of COVID-19 on prior year figures, this release also includes certain comparisons to the same period in 2019 for additional context.

Company raises fiscal year 2021 outlook for both net revenues and EPS. Third quarter net revenues now expected above fiscal 2019 levels.

Reported net revenues of $1.3 billion were up 156% versus second quarter of fiscal 2020; net revenues in the U.S. and China exceeded second quarter of fiscal 2019. Europe exited the quarter growing versus May 2019.

E-com growth rates accelerated sequentially from Q1 reaching 42% versus second quarter of fiscal 2020; Net revenues through all digital channels grew 75% versus second quarter of fiscal 2020 driven by strong performance across all regions; digital penetration as a percentage of total sales was approximately 23%.

42% versus Record Gross margin of 58.8% and record Adjusted Gross margin of 58.2% driven by higher Direct-to-Consumer net revenues, price increases, sourcing savings, lower promotions and more full-price selling.

Operating margin was 8.3%; Adjusted EBIT margin expanded to a second quarter record of 9%.

Net income was $65 million; Adjusted net income was $93 million.

Diluted EPS was 16 cents; Adjusted diluted EPS was 23 cents.

Dividend increases from $0.06 to $0.08 per share for the third quarter.

“We generated strong momentum in the second quarter with the accelerated recovery of our revenues and delivered growth across all regions and channels. This was underscored by the strength of our brands and our ability to capitalize on evolving denim trends and a continued shift to casualization" said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "As we move into the second half of 2021, we are focused on emerging stronger with our strategic priorities of leading with our enduring brand, accelerating our direct-to-consumer connections, and diversifying across categories, channels and geographies."

“We significantly exceeded our expectations on revenue, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBIT. Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics." said Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "As we look forward, we’re raising our expectations for revenues and profits. Our balance sheet remains strong and we continue to return cash to shareholders, with dividends now back to pre-pandemic levels.”

COVID Update

During the quarter, the company experienced temporary door closures in geographies affected by lockdowns associated with COVID-19 cases; approximately a third of the full store footprint in Europe and 17 percent of doors globally were closed during the quarter. Currently 92 percent of doors are open.

Second-Quarter Total Company Overview

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) As Reported Six Months Ended Increase (Decrease) As Reported ($ millions, except per-share amounts) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 Net revenues $ 1,276 $ 498 156% $ 2,582 $ 2,004 29% Net income (loss) $ 65 $ (364 ) 118% $ 207 $ (211 ) 198% Adjusted net income (loss) $ 93 $ (192 ) 149% $ 234 $ (29 ) 903% Adjusted EBIT $ 115 $ (206 ) 156% $ 289 $ (17 ) 1,839% Diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ 0.16 $ (0.91 ) 107¢ $ 0.50 $ (0.53 ) 103¢ Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ 0.23 $ (0.48 ) 71¢ $ 0.57 $ (0.07 ) 64¢

*Note: per share increase (decrease) compared to prior year displayed in cents

Net revenues of $1,276 million increased 156 percent on a reported basis, and 148 percent on a constant-currency basis. Wholesale net revenues increased 167 percent reflecting strong demand above the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") net revenues increased 141 percent due to increased revenues from our company-operated stores. E-commerce momentum continued despite store re-openings with growth of 42 percent reflecting the benefit of accelerating omni channel initiatives. DTC stores and e-commerce comprised 29 percent and eight percent, respectively, of total company net revenues in the second quarter. The company’s global digital net revenues, which include net revenues attributable to the company's e-commerce sites as well as the online businesses of its pure-play and traditional wholesale customers, grew approximately 75 percent compared to the same period in the prior year, and comprised approximately 23 percent of second quarter fiscal 2021 net revenues. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, total company net revenues decreased 3 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on a constant-currency basis.

of $1,276 million increased 156 percent on a reported basis, and 148 percent on a constant-currency basis.

Gross profit was $750 million, as compared to $170 million in the same quarter in the prior year. Gross margin was 58.8 percent of net revenues, up from 34.1 percent in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily reflecting $87 million in charges taken in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19.

was $750 million, as compared to $170 million in the same quarter in the prior year. Gross margin was 58.8 percent of net revenues, up from 34.1 percent in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily reflecting $87 million in charges taken in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19. Adjusted gross margin , which excludes the COVID-19 related charges, was 58.2 percent, an increase of 670 basis points compared to prior year. The increase in adjusted gross margin was primarily due to a higher proportion of sales in our DTC channel, which has higher gross margins, price increases, sourcing savings, lower promotions, and a higher share of full price sales reflecting the acceleration in consumer demand. Favorable currency exchange rates benefited year-over-year comparisons by approximately 30 basis-points.

, which excludes the COVID-19 related charges, was 58.2 percent, an increase of 670 basis points compared to prior year. The increase in adjusted gross margin was primarily due to a higher proportion of sales in our DTC channel, which has higher gross margins, price increases, sourcing savings, lower promotions, and a higher share of full price sales reflecting the acceleration in consumer demand. Favorable currency exchange rates benefited year-over-year comparisons by approximately 30 basis-points. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $628 million compared to $551 million in the same quarter in the prior year, which included $88 million in charges taken in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19.

were $628 million compared to $551 million in the same quarter in the prior year, which included $88 million in charges taken in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19. Adjusted SG&A in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $628 million compared to $462 million in the same quarter in the prior year, due to the increase in incentive compensation, higher selling expenses reflecting increased sales and higher advertising and promotion expenses.

in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $628 million compared to $462 million in the same quarter in the prior year, due to the increase in incentive compensation, higher selling expenses reflecting increased sales and higher advertising and promotion expenses. Restructuring charges of $16 million were recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with the company's restructuring initiative, which is designed to reduce costs, streamline operations and support agility. These charges primarily relate to employee-related severance benefits, based on separation benefits provided by company policy or statutory benefit plans.

of $16 million were recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with the company's restructuring initiative, which is designed to reduce costs, streamline operations and support agility. These charges primarily relate to employee-related severance benefits, based on separation benefits provided by company policy or statutory benefit plans. Operating income of $107 million compared to an operating loss of $448 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher net revenues and gross margin partially offset with higher SG&A expenses in the current year, as well as the $242 million in charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19.

of $107 million compared to an operating loss of $448 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher net revenues and gross margin partially offset with higher SG&A expenses in the current year, as well as the $242 million in charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19. Adjusted EBIT of $115 million compared to a loss of $206 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to higher net revenues and Adjusted gross margin partially offset with higher Adjusted SG&A. Second quarter Adjusted EBIT margin was a record 9 percent, despite higher advertising as a percentage of net revenues, reflecting the record gross margin.

of $115 million compared to a loss of $206 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to higher net revenues and Adjusted gross margin partially offset with higher Adjusted SG&A. Second quarter Adjusted EBIT margin was a record 9 percent, despite higher advertising as a percentage of net revenues, reflecting the record gross margin. Net income of $65 million compared to a net loss of $364 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19 as well as the increase in operating income described above; these were partially offset with incremental costs related to the early extinguishment of debt and a lower income tax benefit.

of $65 million compared to a net loss of $364 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 related to COVID-19 as well as the increase in operating income described above; these were partially offset with incremental costs related to the early extinguishment of debt and a lower income tax benefit. Adjusted net income of $93 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $192 million in the same quarter of the prior year, due to higher net revenues and adjusted gross margin partially offset with higher Adjusted SG&A.

of $93 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $192 million in the same quarter of the prior year, due to higher net revenues and adjusted gross margin partially offset with higher Adjusted SG&A. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.23 compared to a loss of $0.48 for the same prior-year period, in-line with the Adjusted net income increase.

Additional information regarding Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as well as amounts presented on a constant-currency basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, is provided at the end of this press release.

Second-Quarter Regional Overview

Reported regional net revenues and operating income for the quarter are set forth in the table below:

Net Revenues Operating Income (Loss) * Three Months Ended % Increase (Decrease) Three Months Ended % Increase (Decrease) ($ millions) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 Americas $ 715 $ 283 153 % $ 153 $ (38) 504 % Europe $ 365 $ 129 183 % $ 58 $ (68) 185 % Asia $ 196 $ 86 128 % $ 7 $ (28) 125 %

* Note: Regional operating income is equal to regional Adjusted EBIT.

In the Americas, net revenues and operating income increased, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on prior year results. Notably, company e-commerce net revenues grew 18 percent while lapping strong growth in the prior year.



Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Americas net revenues grew three percent driven by growth in the U.S. market which was also up four percent. The region's wholesale net revenues grew four percent driven by strong performance by the Levi’s brand and Signature. Net revenues through all digital channels grew 61 percent and represented 19 percent of the region’s sales in the quarter.

In Europe, net revenues and operating income increased, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on prior year results. Notably, company e-commerce net revenues grew 75 percent while lapping strong growth in the prior year.



Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Europe net revenues declined eight percent driven by DTC, which decreased 21 percent, reflecting temporary store capacity restrictions and closures during a third of the quarter. The region’s sales decline was partially offset by four percent revenue growth in wholesale net revenues and over 100 percent growth through all digital channels; digital net revenues represented a third of the region’s sales in the quarter. Notably, as markets began to fully open in May, the region’s net revenues for that month inflected to growth compared to the same month of 2019.

In Asia, net revenues and operating income increased, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on prior year results. Notably, company e-commerce net revenues grew 75 percent while lapping strong growth in the prior year.



Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Asia net revenues declined 12 percent, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact several of the region’s large markets, including India, which accounted for roughly half the Asia region’s sales decline. China marked an inflection to growth for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The Asia region’s sales decline was partially offset by revenue growth through all digital channels of 83 percent; digital net revenues represented 15 percent of the region’s sales in the quarter.

Year-to-date 2021 Results are included in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 30, 2021.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $1.2 billion and short-term investments of $95 million were complemented by $694 million available under the company's revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of approximately $2.0 billion.

at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $1.2 billion and short-term investments of $95 million were complemented by $694 million available under the company's revolving credit facility, resulting in a of approximately $2.0 billion. Net debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was negative $46 million. The company’s leverage ratio was 2.0 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to 4.1 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was negative $46 million. The company’s was 2.0 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to 4.1 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Cash from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2021 increased to $248 million compared to $41 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase in cash provided by operating activities is primarily driven by lower spending on inventory reflecting our ongoing focus on inventory management as well as higher collections in trade receivables, reflective of the increase in sales in comparison to the period in prior year.

for the first six months of fiscal 2021 increased to $248 million compared to $41 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. The increase in cash provided by operating activities is primarily driven by lower spending on inventory reflecting our ongoing focus on inventory management as well as higher collections in trade receivables, reflective of the increase in sales in comparison to the period in prior year. Adjusted free cash flow for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $60 million, an increase of $274 million compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting higher cash from operations in the current year period partially offset by proceeds from settling hedging contracts in the prior year period.

for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $60 million, an increase of $274 million compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting higher cash from operations in the current year period partially offset by proceeds from settling hedging contracts in the prior year period. Total inventories were down 12 percent compared to the end of the corresponding prior-year period.

were down 12 percent compared to the end of the corresponding prior-year period. The company declared and paid a dividend of $0.06 per share in the second fiscal quarter totaling approximately $24 million. The company has increased the dividend to $0.08 per share for the third fiscal quarter totaling approximately $32 million. The dividend will be payable in cash on or after August 18, 2021, to the holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on August 2, 2021. The company will reassess dividend payments for future quarters as circumstances evolve.

Additional information regarding net debt, leverage ratio, and Adjusted free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, is provided at the end of this press release.

Guidance

The company's expectations for the second half of fiscal 2021 are now higher than 2019. Details are as follows:

Reported net revenues growth of 28-to-29 percent compared to the second half of fiscal 2020, which represents reported net revenues growth of four-to-five percent compared to the second half of fiscal 2019; and

Adjusted diluted EPS of 72-to-76 cents, bringing the full-year Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $1.29-to-$1.33.

The company plans to share additional details during its investor conference call. The company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic or dramatic incremental closure of global economies.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) May 30,

2021 November 29,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,224,080 $ 1,497,155 Short-term investments in marketable securities 94,528 96,531 Trade receivables, net 579,905 540,227 Inventories 863,360 817,692 Other current assets 208,160 174,636 Total current assets 2,970,033 3,126,241 Property, plant and equipment, net 447,519 454,532 Goodwill 266,775 264,768 Other intangible assets, net 47,142 47,426 Deferred tax assets, net 541,383 497,556 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 988,614 988,801 Other non-current assets 283,195 261,917 Total assets $ 5,544,661 $ 5,641,241 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 9,225 $ 17,631 Accounts payable 436,486 375,450 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 208,312 179,081 Restructuring liabilities 44,592 54,723 Accrued income taxes 26,438 21,986 Accrued sales returns and allowances 187,560 185,868 Short-term operating lease liabilities 255,921 237,142 Other accrued liabilities 456,700 477,001 Total current liabilities 1,625,234 1,548,882 Long-term debt 1,263,827 1,546,700 Postretirement medical benefits 57,012 60,249 Pension liabilities 165,917 168,721 Long-term employee related benefits 101,941 94,654 Long-term operating lease liabilities 835,018 858,293 Other long-term liabilities 61,690 64,267 Total liabilities 4,110,639 4,341,766 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Levi Strauss & Co. stockholders’ equity Common stock — $0.001 par value; 1,200,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 90,069,823 shares and 74,352,481 shares issued and outstanding as of May 30, 2021 and November 29, 2020, respectively; and 422,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 311,670,618 shares and 323,547,674 shares issued and outstanding, as of May 30, 2021 and November 29, 2020, respectively 402 398 Additional paid-in capital 583,702 626,243 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (431,489 ) (441,446 ) Retained earnings 1,281,407 1,114,280 Total stockholders’ equity 1,434,022 1,299,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,544,661 $ 5,641,241

The notes accompanying the consolidated financial statements in the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net revenues $ 1,275,971 $ 497,542 $ 2,581,573 $ 2,003,668 Cost of goods sold 525,770 327,890 1,071,343 994,689 Gross profit 750,201 169,652 1,510,230 1,008,979 Selling, general and administrative expenses 628,231 550,525 1,211,914 1,211,070 Restructuring charges, net 15,515 67,371 14,738 67,371 Operating income (loss) 106,455 (448,244 ) 283,578 (269,462 ) Interest expense (19,933 ) (11,246 ) (43,243 ) (27,900 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (30,108 ) — (30,338 ) — Other (expense) income, net (715 ) 1,305 373 4,005 Income (loss) before income taxes 55,699 (458,185 ) 210,370 (293,357 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (9,020 ) (94,636 ) 3,147 (82,497 ) Net income (loss) $ 64,719 $ (363,549 ) $ 207,223 $ (210,860 ) Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.52 $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 401,964,569 397,484,849 400,771,248 396,832,024 Diluted 412,102,841 397,484,849 410,644,463 396,832,024

The notes accompanying the consolidated financial statements in the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 64,719 $ (363,549 ) $ 207,223 $ (210,860 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), before related income taxes: Pension and postretirement benefits 2,743 6,613 5,681 10,204 Derivative instruments 4,579 (2,202 ) (12,736 ) 13,203 Foreign currency translation gains (losses) 4,418 (30,756 ) 15,359 (38,889 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities 4,034 (2,347 ) 4,435 (791 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), before related income taxes 15,774 (28,692 ) 12,739 (16,273 ) Income tax (benefit) expense related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (3,987 ) 3,730 (2,784 ) (1,993 ) Comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes $ 76,506 $ (388,511 ) $ 217,178 $ (229,126 )

The notes accompanying the consolidated financial statements in the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Three Months Ended May 30, 2021 Levi Strauss & Co. Stockholders Class A & Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Noncontrolling Interest Total Stockholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Balance at February 28, 2021 $ 400 $ 609,068 $ 1,240,792 $ (443,276 ) $ — $ 1,406,984 Net income — — 64,719 — — 64,719 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — — 11,787 — 11,787 Stock-based compensation and dividends, net 2 23,384 — — — 23,386 Employee stock purchase plan — 1,792 — — — 1,792 Shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards — (50,542 ) — — — (50,542 ) Cash dividends declared ($0.06 per share) — — (24,104 ) — — (24,104 ) Balance at May 30, 2021 $ 402 $ 583,702 $ 1,281,407 $ (431,489 ) $ — $ 1,434,022 Six Months Ended May 30, 2021 Levi Strauss & Co. Stockholders Class A & Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Noncontrolling Interest Total Stockholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Balance at November 29, 2020 $ 398 $ 626,243 $ 1,114,280 $ (441,446 ) $ — $ 1,299,475 Net income — — 207,223 — — 207,223 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — — 9,957 — 9,957 Stock-based compensation and dividends, net 4 30,098 — — — 30,102 Employee stock purchase plan — 3,721 — — — 3,721 Shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards — (76,360 ) — — — (76,360 ) Cash dividends declared ($0.10 per share) — — (40,096 ) — — (40,096 ) Balance at May 30, 2021 $ 402 $ 583,702 $ 1,281,407 $ (431,489 ) $ — $ 1,434,022

Three Months Ended May 24, 2020 Levi Strauss & Co. Stockholders Class A & Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Noncontrolling Interest Total Stockholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Balance at February 23, 2020 $ 399 $ 601,976 $ 1,445,188 $ (452,734 ) $ — $ 1,594,829 Net loss — — (363,549 ) — — (363,549 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — — (24,962 ) — (24,962 ) Stock-based compensation and dividends, net — 8,090 (27 ) — — 8,063 Employee stock purchase plan — 2,252 — — — 2,252 Repurchase of common stock (3 ) — (19,169 ) — — (19,172 ) Shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards — (325 ) — — — (325 ) Changes in ownership of noncontrolling interest — — (137 ) — — (137 ) Cumulative effect of adoption of new accounting standards — — (84 ) — — (84 ) Cash dividends declared ($0.08 per share) — — (31,709 ) — — (31,709 ) Balance at May 24, 2020 $ 396 $ 611,993 $ 1,030,513 $ (477,696 ) $ — $ 1,165,206 Six Months Ended May 24, 2020 Levi Strauss & Co. Stockholders Class A & Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Noncontrolling Interest Total Stockholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Balance at November 24, 2019 $ 394 $ 657,659 $ 1,310,464 $ (404,986 ) $ 8,026 $ 1,571,557 Net loss — — (210,860 ) — — (210,860 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — — (18,266 ) — (18,266 ) Stock-based compensation and dividends, net 5 25,620 (27 ) — — 25,598 Employee stock purchase plan — 4,282 — — — 4,282 Repurchase of common stock (3 ) — (56,240 ) — — (56,243 ) Shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards — (75,568 ) — — — (75,568 ) Changes in ownership of noncontrolling interest — — (8,809 ) — (8,026 ) (16,835 ) Cumulative effect of the adoption of new accounting standards — — 59,624 (54,444 ) — 5,180 Cash dividends declared ($0.16 per share) — — (63,639 ) — — (63,639 ) Balance at May 24, 2020 $ 396 $ 611,993 $ 1,030,513 $ (477,696 ) $ — $ 1,165,206

The notes accompanying the consolidated financial statements in the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 207,223 $ (210,860 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69,926 71,005 Property, plant, equipment, and right-of-use asset impairments 5,147 61,157 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 30,338 — Stock-based compensation 30,102 25,598 Credit losses and accounts receivable allowances — 20,935 Benefit from deferred income taxes (46,857 ) (100,977 ) Other, net 9,392 1,949 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Trade receivables (36,149 ) 408,053 Inventories (38,630 ) (109,486 ) Accounts payable 60,303 (73,701 ) Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits and long-term employee related benefits 27,808 (100,567 ) Other current and non-current assets (20,867 ) (81,270 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (49,718 ) 129,528 Net cash provided by operating activities 248,018 41,364 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (67,501 ) (75,210 ) Payments for business acquisition — (52,201 ) (Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting (4,349 ) 15,114 Payments to acquire short-term investments (55,124 ) (44,847 ) Proceeds from sale, maturity and collection of short-term investments 56,530 49,586 Net cash used for investing activities (70,444 ) (107,558 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 500,000 502,500 Repayments of long-term debt (800,000 ) — Proceeds from senior revolving credit facility — 300,000 Other short-term borrowings, net (8,502 ) 810 Payment of debt extinguishment costs (20,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance and refinancing costs (10,446 ) (6,459 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock and employee stock purchase 3,721 4,283 Repurchase of common stock — (56,243 ) Repurchase of shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards (76,360 ) (75,568 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests — (16,090 ) Dividend to stockholders (40,097 ) (63,639 ) Other financing, net (1,454 ) (3 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (453,138 ) 589,591 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,500 (9,113 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (273,064 ) 514,284 Beginning cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,497,648 934,753 Ending cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,224,584 1,449,037 Less: Ending restricted cash (504 ) (802 ) Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 1,224,080 $ 1,448,235 Noncash Investing and Financing Activity: Property, plant and equipment acquired and not yet paid at end of period $ 29,579 $ 21,462 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest during the period $ 29,926 $ 36,856 Cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds 30,750 53,594

The notes accompanying the consolidated financial statements in the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on July 8, 2021, discussing the company’s financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended May 30, 2021. Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, net debt, Adjusted free cash flow, constant-currency net revenues, constant-currency Adjusted EBIT and leverage ratio are not financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. As used in this press release: (1) Adjusted gross profit, represents gross profit excluding COVID-19 related inventory costs and Adjusted gross margin, represents Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net revenues; (2) Adjusted SG&A represents SG&A less charges related to changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation, COVID-19 related charges, and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net; (3) Adjusted EBIT represents net income (loss) excluding income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, other expense (income), net, loss on early extinguishment of debt, impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation, COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges, and restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net, and Adjusted EBIT margin as Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenues; (4) Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBIT excluding depreciation and amortization expense; (5) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income (loss) excluding charges related to the impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation, loss on early extinguishment of debt, COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges, and restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net, and tax impact of adjustments and Adjusted net income (loss) margin as Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues; (6) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share represents Adjusted net income (loss) per weighted-average number of diluted common shares; (7) net debt represents total debt, excluding capital leases, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable securities; (8) leverage ratio represents total debt, excluding capital leases, divided by the last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA; (9) Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting, less repurchase of common stock including shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity award exercises, and cash dividends to stockholders; (10) constant-currency net revenues represents net revenues without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; (11) constant-currency Adjusted EBIT represents Adjusted EBIT without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; (12) constant-currency Adjusted net income (loss) represents Adjusted net income (loss) without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and (13) constant-currency Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share represents Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Gross profit $ 750.2 $ 169.7 $ 1,510.2 $ 1,009.0 Non-GAAP measure: Gross profit $ 750.2 $ 169.7 $ 1,510.2 $ 1,009.0 COVID-19 related inventory costs (1) (7.2 ) 86.6 (14.4 ) 86.6 Adjusted gross profit $ 743.0 $ 256.3 $ 1,495.8 $ 1,095.6 Adjusted gross margin 58.2 % 51.5 % 57.9 % 54.7 %

(1) For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021, the reductions in COVID-19 related inventory charges is primarily related to reductions in our estimate of adverse fabric purchase commitments, initially recorded in the second quarter of 2020. For the three-month period ended May 24, 2020, COVID-19 related inventory charges includes $49.9 million of incremental inventory reserves and the recognition of adverse fabric purchase commitments of $35.9 million.

Adjusted SG&A:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 628.2 $ 550.5 $ 1,211.9 $ 1,211.1 Non-GAAP measure: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 628.2 $ 550.5 $ 1,211.9 $ 1,211.1 Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation (1.6 ) 0.7 (2.5 ) (4.2 ) COVID-19 related charges(1) 10.0 (88.0 ) 6.9 (88.0 ) Restructuring related charges, severance and other, net(2) (8.2 ) (1.1 ) (9.1 ) (6.7 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 628.4 $ 462.1 $ 1,207.2 $ 1,112.2

(1) For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021, the net reduction in COVID-19 related charges is primarily reductions in allowances related to customer receivables. For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 24, 2020, the COVID-19 related charges primarily include $43.0 million in impairment of certain operating lease right-of-use assets and $17.4 million in impairment of property and equipment related to certain retail locations and other corporate assets, and $27.6 million of charges related to customer receivables. (2) Other charges included in restructuring related charges, severance and other, net include charges related to an international customs audit, transaction and deal related costs, initial acquisition and integration costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 64.7 $ (363.6 ) $ 207.2 $ (210.9 ) $ 291.0 $ 9.1 Non-GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 64.7 $ (363.6 ) $ 207.2 $ (210.9 ) $ 291.0 $ 9.1 Income tax (benefit) expense (9.0 ) (94.6 ) 3.2 (82.5 ) 23.1 (32.7 ) Interest expense 19.9 11.2 43.2 27.9 97.5 61.4 Other expense (income), net 0.8 (1.3 ) (0.3 ) (4.0 ) 26.1 (4.4 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 30.1 — 30.3 — 30.3 — Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation(1) 1.6 (0.7 ) 2.5 4.2 5.4 18.0 COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges (2) (17.2 ) 174.6 (21.3 ) 174.6 (36.3 ) 174.6 Restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net(3) 23.7 68.5 23.8 74.1 49.2 80.1 Adjusted EBIT $ 114.6 $ (205.9 ) $ 288.6 $ (16.6 ) $ 486.3 $ 306.1 Depreciation and amortization(4) 34.4 33.7 69.7 68.4 137.9 133.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 149.0 $ (172.2 ) $ 358.3 $ 51.8 $ 624.2 $ 439.7 Adjusted EBIT margin 9.0 % (41.4 ) % 11.2 % (0.8 ) %

(1) Includes the impact of changes in fair value of Class B common stock following the grant date on awards that were granted as cash-settled and subsequently replaced with stock-settled awards concurrent with the IPO. (2) For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021, the net reduction in COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges recognized mainly represents reductions in COVID-19 related inventory charges, as a result of reductions in our estimate of adverse fabric purchase commitments and allowances related to customer receivables. For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 24, 2020, the COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges primarily include $49.9 million of incremental inventory reserves, $35.9 million of adverse fabric purchase commitments, $43.0 million in impairment of certain operating lease right-of-use assets and $17.4 million in impairment of property and equipment related to certain retail locations and other corporate assets, and $27.6 million of charges related to customer receivables. (3) Other charges included in restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net include charges related to an international customs audit, transaction and deal related costs, initial acquisition and integration costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. (4) Depreciation and amortization amount net of amortization of acquired intangible assets included in Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 64.7 $ (363.6 ) $ 207.2 $ (210.9 ) Non-GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 64.7 $ (363.6 ) $ 207.2 $ (210.9 ) Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settled stock-based compensation(1) 1.6 (0.7 ) 2.5 4.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 30.1 — COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges(2) (17.2 ) 174.6 (21.3 ) 174.6 Restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net(3) 23.7 68.5 23.8 74.1 Tax impact of adjustments (9.5 ) (70.3 ) (8.8 ) (71.1 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 93.4 $ (191.5 ) $ 203.4 $ (29.1 ) Adjusted net income (loss) margin 7.3 % (38.5 ) % 7.9 % (1.5 ) % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.07 )

(1) Includes the impact of changes in fair value of Class B common stock following the grant date on awards that were granted as cash-settled and subsequently replaced with stock-settled awards concurrent with the IPO. (2) For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021, the net reduction in COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges recognized mainly represents reductions in COVID-19 related inventory charges, as a result of reductions in our estimate of adverse fabric purchase commitments and allowances related to customer receivables. For the three-month and six-month periods ended May 24, 2020, the COVID-19 related inventory costs and other charges primarily include $49.9 million of incremental inventory reserves, $35.9 million of adverse fabric purchase commitments, $43.0 million in impairment of certain operating lease right-of-use assets and $17.4 million in impairment of property and equipment related to certain retail locations and other corporate assets, and $27.6 million of charges related to customer receivables. (3) Other charges included in restructuring and restructuring related charges, severance and other, net include charges related to an international customs audit, transaction and deal related costs, initial acquisition and integration costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Net Debt and Leverage Ratio: May 30,

2021 November 29,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Total debt, excluding capital leases $ 1,273.1 $ 1,564.3 Non-GAAP measure: Total debt, excluding capital leases $ 1,273.1 $ 1,564.3 Cash and cash equivalents (1,224.1 ) (1,497.2 ) Short-term investments in marketable securities (94.5 ) (96.5 ) Net debt $ (45.5 ) $ (29.4 ) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Total debt, excluding capital leases $ 1,273.1 $ 1,806.9 Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 624.2 $ 439.7 Leverage ratio 2.0 4.1

(1) Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from net income (loss) which is the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA table for more information.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 (Dollars in millions) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 178.5 $ (156.5 ) $ 248.0 $ 41.4 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (35.5 ) 11.7 (70.4 ) (107.6 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (892.8 ) 727.6 (453.1 ) 589.6 Non-GAAP measure: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 178.5 $ (156.5 ) $ 248.0 $ 41.4 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30.5 ) (30.8 ) (67.5 ) (75.2 ) (Payments) proceeds on settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts not designated for hedge accounting (4.4 ) 34.4 (4.3 ) 15.1 Repurchase of common stock — (26.1 ) — (56.2 ) Repurchase of shares surrendered for tax withholdings on equity awards (50.6 ) (0.4 ) (76.4 ) (75.6 ) Dividend to stockholders (24.1 ) (31.7 ) (40.1 ) (63.6 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 68.9 $ (211.1 ) $ 59.7 $ (214.1 )

Constant-Currency Net Revenues:

We calculate constant-currency amounts by translating local currency amounts in the comparison period at actual foreign exchange rates for the current period. Due to the significant impact of COVID-19 on our prior year figures, we have included comparisons to the same period in 2019 for additional context.

The table below sets forth the calculation of net revenues for each of our regional operating segments on a constant-currency basis for the prior-year comparison periods applicable to the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Total net revenues As reported $ 1,276.0 $ 497.5 156.5 % $ 2,581.6 $ 2,003.7 28.8 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 18.0 * — 59.4 * Constant-currency net revenues $ 1,276.0 $ 515.5 147.5 % $ 2,581.6 $ 2,063.1 25.1 % Americas As reported $ 715.1 $ 282.7 153.0 % $ 1,356.4 $ 1,028.3 31.9 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 2.9 * — (1.9) * Constant-currency net revenues - Americas $ 715.1 $ 285.6 150.4 % $ 1,356.4 $ 1,026.4 32.2 % Europe As reported $ 365.4 $ 129.0 183.3 % $ 794.4 $ 642.0 23.7 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 9.0 * — 47.9 * Constant-currency net revenues - Europe $ 365.4 $ 138.0 164.8 % $ 794.4 $ 689.9 15.1 % Asia As reported $ 195.5 $ 85.8 127.9 % $ 430.8 $ 333.4 29.2 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 6.1 * — 13.4 * Constant-currency net revenues - Asia $ 195.5 $ 91.9 112.7 % $ 430.8 $ 346.8 24.2 %

* Not meaningful

The table below sets forth the calculation of net revenues for each of our regional operating segments on a constant-currency basis for the 2019 comparison periods applicable to the three-month and six-month periods ended May 30, 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 26,

2019 % Increase (Decrease) May 30,

2021 May 26,

2019 % Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Total net revenues As reported $ 1,276.0 $ 1,312.9 (2.8) % $ 2,581.6 $ 2,747.4 (6.0) % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 14.7 * — 41.5 * Constant-currency net revenues $ 1,276.0 $ 1,327.6 (3.9) % $ 2,581.6 $ 2,788.9 (7.4) % Americas As reported $ 715.1 $ 692.7 3.2 % $ 1,356.4 $ 1,410.0 (3.8) % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (5.6) * — (9.2) * Constant-currency net revenues - Americas $ 715.1 $ 687.1 4.1 % $ 1,356.4 $ 1,400.8 (3.2) % Europe As reported $ 365.4 $ 398.3 (8.3) % $ 794.4 $ 863.0 (7.9) % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 17.1 * — 41.4 * Constant-currency net revenues - Europe $ 365.4 $ 415.4 (12.0) % $ 794.4 $ 904.4 (12.2) % Asia As reported $ 195.5 $ 221.9 (11.9) % $ 430.8 $ 474.4 (9.2) % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 3.2 * — 9.3 * Constant-currency net revenues - Asia $ 195.5 $ 225.1 (13.1) % $ 430.8 $ 483.7 (10.9) %

* Not meaningful

Constant-Currency Adjusted EBIT: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 114.6 $ (205.9 ) (155.7 ) % $ 288.6 $ (16.6 ) * Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (11.8 ) * — 0.7 * Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT $ 114.6 $ (217.7 ) (152.6 ) % $ 288.6 $ (15.9 ) * Constant-currency Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 9.0 % (42.2 ) % 11.2 % (0.8 )%

(1) Adjusted EBIT is reconciled from net income (loss) which is the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA table for more information. (2) We define constant-currency Adjusted EBIT margin as constant-currency Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of constant-currency net revenues.

* Not meaningful

Constant-Currency Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 % Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 93.4 $ (191.5 ) (148.8 ) % $ 233.7 $ (29.1 ) * Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (7.6 ) * — 3.4 * Constant-currency Adjusted net income (loss) $ 93.4 $ (199.1 ) (146.9 ) % $ 233.7 $ (25.7 ) * Constant-currency Adjusted net income (loss) margin(2) 7.3 % (38.6 ) % 9.1 % (1.2 )% Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.48 ) (147.9 ) % $ 0.57 $ (0.07 ) * Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (0.02 ) * — 0.01 * Constant-currency Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.50 ) (146.0 ) % $ 0.57 $ (0.06 ) *

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is reconciled from net income (loss) which is the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to Adjusted net income (loss) table for more information. (2) We define constant-currency Adjusted net income (loss) margin as constant-currency Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of constant-currency net revenues.

* Not meaningful

