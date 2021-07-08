checkAd

Image Sensing Systems Wrong Way Alerting Solution Helps Save Lives on Roadways

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ: ISNS), the industry-leading developer of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) above-ground detection technology, today announces the release of their next generation Wrong Way Alerting Solution that includes Alert Trust, a service which delivers an unparalleled level of efficiency through alert accuracy.

Every wrong way driving event starts with a mistake that can result in a severe or fatal accident. How these events are resolved no longer need to be left up to chance. The Wrong Way Alerting Solution goes beyond traditional detection of the wrong way driver and provides transportation agencies with deeper insights that can help in developing effective strategies and resolutions to this challenging problem. It starts with analytics and data that allows agencies to make preemptive decisions to improve driver behavior before an event happens. If a wrong way incident occurs, an extra layer of alert validation is deployed, ensuring the information the agency receives is valid, provides insight, and a resolution path.

“Our goal is to put you, the agency responsible for roadway safety, in control of how wrong way driving events are resolved,” said Seth Anderson, Senior Product Manager for Image Sensing Systems. “Working closely with partner agencies, we’ve developed a knowledge base of deployment challenges and have designed a solution that empowers the agency to act. We want to remove the uncertainty that prevents agencies from deploying wrong way detection systems and provide a path forward that can save hundreds of lives every year,” concluded Mr. Anderson.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:  Statements made in this release concerning the Company’s or management’s intentions, expectations, or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which variations could be material and adverse. Factors that could produce such a variation include, but are not limited to, the following: the inherent unreliability of earnings, revenue and cash flow predictions due to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control; developments in the demand for the Company’s products and services; relationships with the Company’s major customers and suppliers; the mix of and margins on the products we sell; unanticipated delays, costs and expenses inherent in the development and marketing of new products and services; adverse weather conditions in our markets; the impact of governmental laws, regulations, and orders, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus; international presence; tariffs and other trade barriers; our success in integrating any acquisitions; potential disruptions to our supply chains (including disruptions caused by geopolitical events, military actions, work stoppages, nature disasters, or international health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic); and competitive factors. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the time made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update any such statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations are contained in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021.

