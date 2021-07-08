checkAd

Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced its participation in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference to be held July 14-15, 2021. Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair59/celc/1901416. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Its therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
763-392-0123

Westwicke ICR
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654733/Celcuity-to-Participate-in-the-Willi ...

Wertpapier


