Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Underwriters' Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 360,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 360,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.99 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced public offering that closed on July 2, 2021. Recruiter.com received gross proceeds at today's closing of approximately $1,800,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-249208) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which became effective on June 29, 2021 and pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1MEF (File No. 333-257540) filed with the SEC, which became effective upon its June 29, 2021 filing. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2021 and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC at 30 Broad Street / FLR. 11, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Operations. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:
Evan Sohn
CEO
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
evan@recruiter.com

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

