Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 5, 2021

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

August 5, 2021

10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central

Toll-free: 877-407-3088

International: 201-389-0927

(No pass code)

Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient, and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Wertpapier


