checkAd

Impinj to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its second-quarter 2021 results and third-quarter 2021 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196 or accessing the webcast from the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10158131. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com commensurate with this release.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Impinj website, the Impinj Facebook page, the Impinj LinkedIn page, the Impinj blog, and the @Impinj Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Impinj:

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impinj to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Impinj …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21