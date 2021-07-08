checkAd

Kaman Announces CFO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 22:15  |  12   |   |   

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of James Coogan as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Coogan, who served as the Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development of Kaman, will succeed Robert Starr. Mr. Starr will continue to be employed by the Company through July 31, 2021, as Executive Vice President and will work closely with Mr. Coogan and the Kaman leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Coogan joined Kaman in 2008 as Manager of External Reporting and SEC Compliance, during which time he helped enhance Kaman’s SEC reporting systems and controls. In addition, Mr. Coogan served as the Company’s Vice President - Investor Relations and Assistant Vice President - SEC Compliance and External Reporting. In addition to serving as the Company’s primary contact with the investment community, Mr. Coogan played an integral role in the Company’s acquisition of Bal Seal in 2020 and the divestiture of Kaman Distribution Group in 2019.

In his new role, Mr. Coogan will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management and financial planning and analysis. He will also continue to oversee the Company’s investor relations and corporate development functions.

Ian K. Walsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During his 12-year career at Kaman, Jamie has demonstrated deep financial acumen, a strong strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities. He has served in several positions with increasing responsibility across the organization and has played a key role in the development of the Company’s growth strategies. Jamie brings a diverse skill set to the CFO role which will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver on our long-term value creation initiatives. Furthermore, Jamie’s appointment is a reflection of the strength of our management bench and our focus on providing opportunities for advancement from within. Supported by our strong finance team, we look forward to benefiting from Jamie’s expertise as we continue to build on our strong financial position.”

“During his 12-year tenure at Kaman, Rob has overseen significant transformation. On behalf of the Board and management, I want to thank him for his contributions to Kaman. I am also personally grateful for his support and partnership during my transition into Kaman. Our dedicated and talented finance team is extremely well positioned to continue transforming the business and delivering on our objectives. We wish Rob all the best in his future endeavors,” Walsh added.

“Kaman is an outstanding company with a strong financial foundation and significant opportunities for growth and value creation, and I am honored to be named CFO at this important time,” said Coogan. “I look forward to working closely with Ian, the leadership team and finance organization to drive growth and enhanced value for all stakeholders.”

“It has been a highlight of my career to serve as Kaman’s CFO and to have worked with such an outstanding team during a period of significant transformation,” Starr said. “I’m proud of all we have accomplished and am confident that Kaman is well positioned for continued success. Jamie is a talented leader well suited for this new role, and I look forward to working closely with him over the coming month to enable a smooth transition.”

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

Kaman (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaman Announces CFO Transition Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of James Coogan as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Coogan, who served as the Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.06.21
Kaman Board of Directors Declares Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten