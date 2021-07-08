California Resources Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Earnings Release

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157220/e9185e9690. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.