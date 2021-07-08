Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June,
the five weeks ended July 4, 2021, an increase of 16.9 percent from $16.18 billion last year.
For the forty-four weeks ended July 4, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $161.09 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent from $136.37 billion last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|44 Weeks
|U.S.
|12.1%
|14.9%
|Canada
|23.4%
|21.0%
|Other International
|15.4%
|20.2%
|Total Company
|14.1%
|16.4%
|E-commerce
|20.8%
|53.4%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|44 Weeks
|U.S.
|7.8%
|14.4%
|Canada
|8.9%
|13.5%
|Other International
|6.8%
|14.5%
|Total Company
|7.9%
|14.3%
|E-commerce
|18.0%
|51.5%
This year’s June retail month had one fewer shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Memorial Day. This shift negatively impacted sales by approximately one and one-half to two percent.
