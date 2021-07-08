checkAd

Matthews International Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
Friday, July 30, 2021
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.matw.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

