Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:14  |  10   |   |   

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in July 2021.

Details for Upcoming Conferences:

Event:   Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference 2021
Date and Time:   July 13-14, 2021
Participation:   Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat that is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13th at 3:30 PM ET, as well as 1-on-1 meetings virtually
     
Event:   William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021
Date and Time:   July 14-15, 2021
Participation:   Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings virtually

 

Please contact your representative at either Ladenburg Thalmann or William Blair to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Beyond Air during the respective conference.

About Beyond Air, Inc.
Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as acute viral pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

