Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in July 2021.

Event: Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference 2021 Date and Time: July 13-14, 2021 Participation: Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat that is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13th at 3:30 PM ET, as well as 1-on-1 meetings virtually Event: William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021 Date and Time: July 14-15, 2021 Participation: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings virtually





Please contact your representative at either Ladenburg Thalmann or William Blair to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Beyond Air during the respective conference.



