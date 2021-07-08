checkAd

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:17  |  26   |   |   

NEWTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on July 13-14, 2021. Details for the presentation are below:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference Presentation
Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time: 5:00 – 5:25 pm ET
Track: 2
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/alna/2382292

A replay of the webcast will also be available on Allena’s website for approximately 90 days under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study currently in progress and a Phase 2a program planned for the second half of 2021.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference NEWTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus