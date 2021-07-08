checkAd

QIAGEN’s NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay Secures CE-IVD Certification for Automated Testing to Detect Human Adenovirus Infections

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay for the identification and quantification of human adenovirus (HAdV) DNA has received CE-IVD certification for the European Union and other countries that accept this marking.

This milestone marks the 15th assay available on the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems, which is considered one of the broadest menus available among competitors. The tests can be run in true random access along with Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). Additional assays planned for CE-IVD launch in 2021 include Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV I/II), Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) as well as an FDA submission for Chlamydia & Gonorrhea (CT/NG).

Testing for the human adenovirus is critical since it can cause severe respiratory and other diseases in patients with weakened immune systems, a common consequence of organ transplantation.

The new HAdV Quant Assay was developed in partnership with Sentinel Diagnostics, an IVD company engaged in the development and production of diagnostic kits for Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics. The availability of the HAdV assay strengthens the current NeuMoDx transplant assay menu that already includes CE-marked tests for cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) and BK Virus (BKV) viral load monitoring for the management of immunocompromised patients, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation.

All of these assays make use of QIAGEN’s automated, three-step NeuMoDx solutions that extract DNA from blood or urine to isolate the target nucleic acids and then conduct a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to target conserved sequences in the HAdV genome.

The NeuMoDx solutions currently offer CE-IVD tests for various viral and bacterial pathogens. Aside from assays for respiratory infections from SARS-CoV-2 to the 4-Plex test for Influenza A and B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 covering the most common respiratory pathogens, there are tests for blood-borne viruses and post-transplant monitoring for CMV, EBV and BKV. The menu also features assays covering sexual and reproductive health including HPV and Chlamydia trachomatis.

Learn more about the NeuMoDx HAdV Quant Assay at https://go.qiagen.com/neumodx

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

