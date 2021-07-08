checkAd

USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on …

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • 1-877-407-9205 (U.S./Canada)
  • 1-201-689-8054 (International)

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2611/41448. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website for one year following the date of the call.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa‑truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

CONTACT:

Zachary King, SVP & CFO
(479) 471-2694
zachary.king@usa-truck.com

Michael Stephens, Investor Relations
(479) 471-2610
michael.stephens@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654810/USA-Truck-to-Announce-Second-Quarter ...

