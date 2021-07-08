checkAd

Orion Engineered Carbons Shapes Future of Lithium-Ion Battery Production in Collaboration with European Commission's HiQ-CARB Consortium

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, has joined the HiQ-CARB consortium to provide the lithium-ion battery industry with sustainable and high-performance carbon additives.

Seven leading European industry players, research institutes, and universities are collaborating on the European Union-funded HiQ-CARB project to design and scale up innovative battery materials – including Orion’s high-purity, conductive acetylene black – with very low carbon footprints to meet rapidly expanding market demands.

The European Commission’s overarching mission is to combat climate change by achieving carbon dioxide (CO2) neutrality. Reaching this target by 2050 requires dedicated innovation and transition across a number of industries, of which energy and mobility are expected to advance faster than others.

“At Orion, we recognize the requirements for advanced materials and are determined to contribute to a sustainable future,” said Sandra Niewiem, PhD, senior vice president, Global Specialty Carbon Black and EMEA Region, Orion Engineered Carbons. “We are pleased to actively contribute to further development of sustainable, high-performing lithium-ion batteries, as our acetylene black has the lowest carbon footprint on the market.”

Lithium-ion batteries involve cutting-edge technologies and are used for e-mobility (electrification of vehicles), renewable energy storage, in portable electronic devices, and a wide range of other applications where renewable energy supplies are critical. The broad application spectrum opens a large market for battery cells that meet demanding energy/power density and lifecycle requirements. High-performance carbon blacks are used as conductive additives and are essential to meeting these specifications.

Orion acetylene black offers conductive functionalities that improve lithium-ion battery performance. Acetylene black aggregates form a three-dimensional network to lower the internal resistance of battery cells by enhancing conductivity, ensuring that charge and discharge processes are performed effectively and Ohmic losses are minimized. Its high intrinsic electronic conductivity and purity compared to other carbon blacks leads to significantly higher power densities and longer battery lifecycle. In addition, the acetylene black functional structure produces synergistic benefits with other additives, such as carbon nanotubes, in lithium-ion battery systems.

Other HiQ-CARB project consortium participants include leading materials producer Arkema, cell producer Customcells, Fraunhofer ISC, Aalto University in Finland and the University of Bordeaux.

About Orion Engineered Carbons
 Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

