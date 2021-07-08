Orion Engineered Carbons Shapes Future of Lithium-Ion Battery Production in Collaboration with European Commission's HiQ-CARB Consortium

Seven leading European industry players, research institutes, and universities are collaborating on the European Union-funded HiQ-CARB project to design and scale up innovative battery materials – including Orion’s high-purity, conductive acetylene black – with very low carbon footprints to meet rapidly expanding market demands.

The European Commission’s overarching mission is to combat climate change by achieving carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) neutrality. Reaching this target by 2050 requires dedicated innovation and transition across a number of industries, of which energy and mobility are expected to advance faster than others.

“At Orion, we recognize the requirements for advanced materials and are determined to contribute to a sustainable future,” said Sandra Niewiem, PhD, senior vice president, Global Specialty Carbon Black and EMEA Region, Orion Engineered Carbons. “We are pleased to actively contribute to further development of sustainable, high-performing lithium-ion batteries, as our acetylene black has the lowest carbon footprint on the market.”

Lithium-ion batteries involve cutting-edge technologies and are used for e-mobility (electrification of vehicles), renewable energy storage, in portable electronic devices, and a wide range of other applications where renewable energy supplies are critical. The broad application spectrum opens a large market for battery cells that meet demanding energy/power density and lifecycle requirements. High-performance carbon blacks are used as conductive additives and are essential to meeting these specifications.

Orion acetylene black offers conductive functionalities that improve lithium-ion battery performance. Acetylene black aggregates form a three-dimensional network to lower the internal resistance of battery cells by enhancing conductivity, ensuring that charge and discharge processes are performed effectively and Ohmic losses are minimized. Its high intrinsic electronic conductivity and purity compared to other carbon blacks leads to significantly higher power densities and longer battery lifecycle. In addition, the acetylene black functional structure produces synergistic benefits with other additives, such as carbon nanotubes, in lithium-ion battery systems.

Other HiQ-CARB project consortium participants include leading materials producer Arkema, cell producer Customcells, Fraunhofer ISC, Aalto University in Finland and the University of Bordeaux.

