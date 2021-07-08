checkAd

Monaker Group Completes Name Change to NextPlay Technologies, and Will Trade Under Nasdaq Ticker Symbol, NXTP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

SUNRISE, FL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, will begin trading at the opening of the market tomorrow, July 9, 2021, under its new name, NextPlay Technologies, Inc. and Nasdaq ticker symbol, NXTP. The new stock CUSIP number will be 65344G102.

The new name follows the earlier announced completed acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited, provider of in-game, AI-powered advertising technology and online-to-offline couponing solutions with a hyper-local insertion capability.

The acquisition further expanded NextPlay’s growing digital ecosystem that now includes AI-powered AdTech, Digital Connected TV (with reach to more than 50 million end-users), travel, gaming, FinTech and cryptocurrency banking.  

Unlike any other solution available in the market today, NextPlay leverages its powerful digital platform to connect companies and brands with consumers across multiple interactive media channels, including Smart TVs, PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

“Our new name reflects our evolution from a travel business into an innovative next-generation, global technology solutions company with proprietary platforms monetizing products and brands across multiple digital media channels,” stated NextPlay co-CEO, William Kerby.

“As the result of several successful strategic acquisitions over the past year, our offerings now include high-margin, revenue-generating AdTech, Connected TV, and blockchain solutions capable of reaching global consumers through virtually all connected devices. We are now focused on leveraging the tremendous synergies among our digital platforms to take advantage of the vast opportunities for growth and expansion ahead.”

Current shareholders do not need to take any action regarding the name or ticker symbol change. The company’s new website at www.nextplaytechnologies.com is planned for launch by July 12, 2021.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.

