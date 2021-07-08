Cyclerion Therapeutics and Beacon Biosignals Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals today announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion’s investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.

Beacon Biosignals and Cyclerion to extend and expand partnership on data collection and analytics strategy to facilitate development of Cyclerion investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment

Beacon Biosignals’ EEG neurobiomarker platform is engineered to discover and scale new clinical paradigms for patients with neurological and psychiatric disease. Beacon Biosignals brings a world-class clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) database coupled with proprietary, artificial intelligence-based algorithms and analytical capabilities to identify neurological biomarkers of drug action and efficacy. Distinct EEG profiles are associated with neurodevelopmental status and various neurological diseases, and can be affected by neurologically active therapeutics. The platform rapidly characterizes these effects and guides dose selection in humans to help overcome the challenges of translating PK/PD models from preclinical animal studies.

Beacon Biosignals and Cyclerion previously collaborated on the analysis of data from a Cyclerion clinical translational pharmacology study of CY6463 which demonstrated clear effects on EEG parameters associated with aging and disease. These data were recently presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (Glasser et al., 2021). Incorporation of the Beacon Biosignals approach in ongoing and planned Cyclerion patient studies is expected to support the continued clinical development of CY6463, the Company’s lead clinical program, as well as CY3018, a next-generation preclinical program.

CY6463 is an oral, first-in-class, central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator that is being developed for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment. CY6463 was designed to address multiple pathophysiological features of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases associated with cognitive impairment. Results from initial CY6463 clinical studies have demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability and pharmacologically relevant drug exposure in the cerebral spinal fluid. In addition, CY6463 resulted in promising impacts on EEG measures, neuroinflammation, and other neurophysiological measures that support continued clinical development.