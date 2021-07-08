checkAd

Cyclerion Therapeutics and Beacon Biosignals Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

Beacon Biosignals and Cyclerion to extend and expand partnership on data collection and analytics strategy to facilitate development of Cyclerion investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals today announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion’s investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.

Beacon Biosignals’ EEG neurobiomarker platform is engineered to discover and scale new clinical paradigms for patients with neurological and psychiatric disease. Beacon Biosignals brings a world-class clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) database coupled with proprietary, artificial intelligence-based algorithms and analytical capabilities to identify neurological biomarkers of drug action and efficacy. Distinct EEG profiles are associated with neurodevelopmental status and various neurological diseases, and can be affected by neurologically active therapeutics. The platform rapidly characterizes these effects and guides dose selection in humans to help overcome the challenges of translating PK/PD models from preclinical animal studies.

Beacon Biosignals and Cyclerion previously collaborated on the analysis of data from a Cyclerion clinical translational pharmacology study of CY6463 which demonstrated clear effects on EEG parameters associated with aging and disease. These data were recently presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (Glasser et al., 2021). Incorporation of the Beacon Biosignals approach in ongoing and planned Cyclerion patient studies is expected to support the continued clinical development of CY6463, the Company’s lead clinical program, as well as CY3018, a next-generation preclinical program.

CY6463 is an oral, first-in-class, central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator that is being developed for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment. CY6463 was designed to address multiple pathophysiological features of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases associated with cognitive impairment. Results from initial CY6463 clinical studies have demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability and pharmacologically relevant drug exposure in the cerebral spinal fluid. In addition, CY6463 resulted in promising impacts on EEG measures, neuroinflammation, and other neurophysiological measures that support continued clinical development.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyclerion Therapeutics and Beacon Biosignals Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership Beacon Biosignals and Cyclerion to extend and expand partnership on data collection and analytics strategy to facilitate development of Cyclerion investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairmentCAMBRIDGE, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering and ...
Study: More than half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus