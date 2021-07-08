Ovid Therapeutics Strengthens Board & Leadership Team to Focus Efforts on Expanding Its Neurosciences Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) today announced appointments to its board of directors and leadership team as well as a realignment of its workforce to focus on early-stage development activities, including the build out of its neuroscience programs. The changes are part of a broad initiative to reshape Ovid to achieve its strategic goals and advance next-generation medicines that transform the lives of people with intractable, rare neurological diseases.

“Ovid has a considerable capital base, exciting research programs and active business development efforts. We are taking the necessary steps to build a company focused on next-generation neuroscience medicines. The steps taken today align the organization to our goals,” said Jeremy M. Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “We are delighted to have Dr. Michael Poole join the board. He brings extensive experience across neuroscience platforms and conditions and has a critical understanding of investment in innovation. This will be invaluable as Ovid pursues technologies and products that fundamentally advance how diseases of the brain are treated. It is also with great pleasure that I congratulate Jason Tardio and Claude Nicaise on their new appointments to Chief Operating Officer and Head of Research and Development, respectively. They will deepen the management skills of the senior team.”

The Company also announced Dr. Amit Rakhit will leave Ovid’s full-time management team at the end of August. Dr. Rakhit will join the Company’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board at that time, which is chaired by Professor Robert Langer. In this capacity, Dr. Rakhit will advise the Company on clinical development and regulatory affairs.

Dr. Levin stated, “It was a privilege to have Amit as part of the Ovid management team. He is a friend and colleague and made significant contributions. While his daily presence within Ovid will be missed, we look forward to his contributions on the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.”

Overview of Board and Leadership Appointments

Board

Michael Poole, M.D., FACP, is a neurologist and internist who has deep expertise built from senior scientific and leadership roles held over a 30-year career spanning large and small biotechnology companies. Dr. Poole has served as Vice President and Head of Neuroscience Innovation at AstraZeneca. Previously, he was Vice President of Neuroscience Development at Wyeth and Pfizer. After leaving those positions, he joined the Office of the President for Global Health at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where he led external investments. In prior positions, Dr. Poole worked as a venture partner at Biomatics Capital and at Arch Ventures, during which time he supported portfolio companies and identified and evaluated investments in data- and genomics-enabled approaches for neuroscience. He currently heads research and development at RBNC, a venture-funded company working on precision therapeutics for neuropsychiatric disorders and serves as an advisor for the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Initiative for Gates Ventures. Dr. Poole earned his medical degree from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.